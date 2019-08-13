Newberry Wolves continue to mourn player’s death as they begin fall practice

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry College football team is going through preseason practice with heavy hearts as they mourn the loss of one of their players.
Savion White was a recent South Point High School graduate set to play for Newberry in the fall when he, along with Abbeville County School District Superintendent Betty Hall, was killed in a head on crash on Aug. 8.
White was traveling to Newberry to begin his college career when he was killed in the incident. He died the day before the beginning of fall practice.
The football team ended practice Monday by shouting Whites’s number ’21′. Head football coach Todd Knight says that White’s death is a big loss for the team.
“It’s a travesty. A young man with a ton of potential cut down early in life. Our team’s struggling right now with it in camp,"said Knight.
Knight also acknowledged that both the families of White and Hall were struggling with the loss of the former superintendent and Newberry student.
“I just want to make sure that everybody understands there’s two sets of families struggling. Our hearts and prayers are going out to that family in Abbeville as well as White’s family in Rock Hill.”
South Pointe High School held a balloon release Aug. 11 in honor of White, demonstrating how he touched the lives of many people.
Funeral arrangements for White have not been announced yet. Hall’s funeral arrangements are being handled by Pruitt Funeral Home in Honea Path, SC.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.