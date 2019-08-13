Hawk freed after being tangled up in net at Myrtle Beach Topgolf for hours

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A hawk that became snared in the net at the Myrtle Beach Topgolf Monday afternoon was freed by rescuers later in the evening, according to a corporate spokesperson.
Morgan Schaaf, communications manager for Topgolf Entertainment Group, said Myrtle Beach first responders, a wildlife expert and a local crane company were called to assist the hawk.
Once it was freed, crews noted the hawk appeared to be in good health, according to Schaaf.
“For precaution, the hawk is being monitored and cared for by the wildlife expert and will be released back into the wild,” Schaaf said.
A local wildlife rescuer sent WMBF News pictures and video of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department backing their ladder truck onto the golfing area and attempting to rescue the stuck hawk on Monday.
