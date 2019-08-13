Gamecocks to wear 1980s throwback uniforms this season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina football team will be taking a trip down memory lane this season.
The Gamecocks will be one of 13 teams this year to wear Under Armour heritage uniforms. As part of the celebration of 150 years of college football, the Gamecocks will wear throwback uniforms similar to the ones worn in the mid-1980s. These were the same uniforms worn by Todd Ellis, Brad Edwards, and Sterling Sharpe.
The uniform will be a black jersey, white pants, and a garnet helmet with the Block C logo inside of a white circle.
The new uniform combo becomes the latest addition to uniform combinations for the Gamecocks. Just last season, South Carolina unveiled their “Carolina” script helmet as part of their uniform combinations.
South Carolina will take on North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium on August 31.
