FIRST ALERT: Tracking strong storms for Wednesday, then more heat…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking more scattered storms and more heat.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. A few strong storms are possible. Lows will be in the 70s.
· Wednesday is an Alert Day. Strong storms are possible late afternoon and evening. Heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning are the big threats.
· Highs will be in the mid 90s Wednesday, but heat index values will be above 100 degrees.
· Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Thursday and Friday with a chance of storms.
· Next week, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, it’s a First Alert. A slow-moving cold front will move closer to the Palmetto State. Still, with some heat and humidity lingering, we could see some widely scattered showers or storms. We’ll keep an eye on the radar. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the 70s.
Wednesday is an Alert Day. The cold front will continue slowly moving in our direction, giving way to widely scattered showers and storms that could be strong to severe by late afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Heat index values will be in the triple digits.
Rain chances are around 30% for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be near 100 degrees.
Not as much rain is expected this weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
We’re tracking 80s by the middle of next week with a chance of storms.
First Alert Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30-40%). Warm & Muggy. Lows in the mid/upper 70s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid/upper 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
