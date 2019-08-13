FIRST ALERT - Strong Storms May Slow You Down Wednesday Morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
We have two more days of intense heat before we start to feel some changes moving into the area.
First Alert Day Wednesday for showers and strong storms that will push through the area. A “Marginal Risk” of strong storms has been issued for parts of the Midlands, that means a few of the storms in the area on Wednesday may contain heavy downpours, damaging wind and lightning.
Please use caution as storms arrive in the area.
Headlines
-Heat and humidity will continue Tuesday and it will feel like the triple digits when you add in the humidity.
-FIRST ALERT Wednesday- A cold front will cross the area and bring opportunities for strong storms.
-Starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend daytime highs will settle closer to our average for this time of year in the low 90s.
Tuesday expect heat and humidity to continue, this will be one of the hottest days of the week. There is also a chance of a few isolated strong storms. Storm chance 20%
Daytime highs will reach 97°, the heat index value will make it feel like 106°. Wednesday conditions will support strong to possibly severe storms for the beginning of the day, the forecast models suggest that even though the storms will occur during the first half of the day there will be enough sunshine to support high temperatures still reaching the upper 90s after the storms end and the sun returns.
The cool front will bring in changes with cooler and drier air at the end of the week.
