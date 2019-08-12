First Alert Forecast: Big Heat Next Few Days...Storms By Wednesday

Hot Temperatures Continue
Alert Day Wednesday For Heat Index and Possible Strong Storms
Get ready to sizzle! Hot and humid conditions Tomorrow and Wednesday with daytime highs in the Upper 90s with a Heat Index near the Danger category as the “Feels Like” temperature will be 105-108 degrees.
A cold front will make through the state by late Wednesday, ahead of the front will be scattered showers and thunderstorms with a few strong to severe thunderstorms possible. Storm Prediction Center has much of the Midlands under a “Marginal” risk of severe weather. The front will stall to our South and East provide scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon Thursday and Friday, however the temperatures and Heat Index will be lower.
Weather Highlights:
- Alert Day Wednesday for a Heat Index of 108 degrees and the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms.
- HOT! Daytime Highs Upper 90s Tuesday and Wednesday
Forecast:
Tonight: Fair and warm. Lows Middle 70s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. 20% of chance of isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Heat Index of 105 degrees
Alert Day Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. 50% of chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early morning and again late afternoon and early evening. Heat Index of 108 degrees. Some storms will have heavy rain and gusty winds.
