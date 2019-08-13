Columbia mayor to light city hall orange until council votes on gun reform

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The mayor of Columbia has called for city hall to be lit in orange to draw awareness to “the current gun violence epidemic.”
Mayor Steve Benjamin said the orange lights will glow everyday until city council brings a gun violence ordinance to a vote.
He made the order in the wake of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
“We can no longer sit on the sidelines while kids and community members are being killed every day by senseless gun violence,” the mayor said." We must use all the power we have at the local level to enact smart and well thought out policies to keep our citizens safe."
Benjamin said he is working with councilmembers on policy initiatives such as extreme risk protection orders, a hate speech ordinance and implementing parts of the Gun-Free School Zones Act of 1990.
Public input is welcome, the mayor says.
