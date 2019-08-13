City of Columbia working to take on aggressive drivers on Kilbourne Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is trying to make your neighborhood roads safer.
In July, we brought you reports from Columbia Police Department that nearly 100 collisions had occurred on Kilbourne Road, just outside of downtown, between 2015 and 2019. Columbia City council wants to bring those numbers down.
Councilman Daniel Rickenmann is the representative for the district that the road sits in, and he says the council is looking to crack down on the aggressive driving on Kilbourne by looking at different traffic options.
“We’ve got neighborhoods filled with young small families,” he said.
That’s why neighbors and city leaders are asking drivers on Kilbourne to slow it down.
The city was waiting for recommendations from SCDOT offering ways to possibly improve the stretch, but now they’re looking to solve the issues with their own traffic teams.
“We’ve asked our infrastructure committee to take it on as part of the discussions with SCDOT about roads that the City of Columbia would want to take over, and then that would allow us to try some different traffic calming measures,” Rickenmann said. “So council, at the last meeting, agreed to take this on, and add this to the list that’s currently in discussion. Then we’ll be taking roads like this to our infrastructure committee and slowly taking over different areas so that we can make a difference.”
For now…Rickenmann says it could be a lengthy process, and it maybe six to nine months before they’ve settled everything behind the scenes with SCDOT. He says the council isn’t planning to stop up until residents feel safe.
“Moving forward, by having control over the road, gives us a little more flexibility that our constituents want,” he said.
