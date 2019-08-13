Citizens tip leads to arrest of Newberry Co. burglary suspects

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A tip from a concerned citizen lead to the arrest of two burglary suspects in Newberry County.
Ryan Lamar Jones, 31, and Willie Lee Hannah II, 26, will be charged with burglary, larceny, conspiracy, and possession of burglary tools.
Around 4 a.m., a citizen passing by Smitty’s Country Store on Silverstreet observed two males breaking into the business.
As the suspects fled the store, the citizen followed while calling 911 and updating officials on their location.
When law enforcement caught up to them, a deputy attempted to the suspects using blue lights and siren. However, the suspects attempted to flee from the officers.
The pursuit of the vehicle led into the City of Newberry. At one point the vehicle attempted to strike the vehicles of the other law enforcement officers that responded to assist.
While attempting to get onto I-26, at SC 219, the vehicle lost control and came to a stop in a grassy area.
One suspect was immediately taken into custody, while the second suspect fled into an area covered with dense underbrush. The second suspect was taken into custody shortly thereafter.
Sheriff Foster said that it is believed that the two suspects were operating as part of a criminal organization that specialized in burglaries of convenience stores across the state.
This portion of the investigation is preliminary at this point, and investigators will be working with agencies across the state.
Hannah will also be charged with failure to stop for a law enforcement vehicle.
Jones has a previous history of burglary convictions and was on probation for burglary.
Sheriff Foster said that the Newberry Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol assisted during the incident. The pursuit lasted approximately five miles through the City of Newberry onto Highway 219 reaching speeds of about ninety miles per hour.
