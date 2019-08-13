Brush fire along I-20 W in Lexington blocks lane, slows traffic

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Firefighters battling a brush fire along Interstate 20 in Lexington have blocked one lane of traffic.
The fire started around 3:30 p.m. on the westbound side of I-20 just past Exit 55, officials said. The right lane of I-20 West is closed in that area.
Drivers should slow down and look out for firefighters, officials urged.
Traffic is backed up and drivers should expect delays.
Officials have not reported any injuries.
This story will be updated when the right lane of the interstate reopens.
