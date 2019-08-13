Back-to-school: healthy & easy recipes for college students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - U of SC students - school is approaching!
A study from the “Journal of Nutrition” about public university freshman found that one in four students gained 10 pounds or more in their first year. With so much to balance in the first few weeks, making sure you’re eating right should be a major priority.
Dorm rooms may not always have full kitchens and appliances, but there are so many great tips and tricks you can use to make eating a breeze (and not too expensive!)
1. Utilize common cooking spaces
If you’re in a building with a common cooking space - use it! This is an easy place to meal prep a few things that you can store in a mini fridge for the week. Meals like prepped salads, whole wheat pasta, and chicken breasts are easy, one pot/pan solutions.
2. Use canned goods
Foods in cans are easy to store, easy to use, and are usually less expensive. Canned tomatoes can be great for a pasta sauce and won’t go bad as easily as fresh produce.
3. Invest in small appliances and snack bags
If you’re a smoothie fiend or a protein shake post-workout fan, invest in a small blender. Don’t let the good habits you had at home become impossible when you can get the tool you need without sacrificing a lot of space. Also, make sure to have things to-go, this will take away the risk of spending money on food when you’re in between classes.
Chef J, of “Chef J Cooks” has a few recipes she says every college student needs to have before they head out the door.
Breakfast: Blueberry Smoothie
3/4 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
1/2 cup low-fast blueberry yogurt
1/2 cup orange juice
1/2 avocado
1 cup crushed ice
Blend in a blender & enjoy!
Lunch: Pasta Salad for one
1 cup tri-colored pasta, pre-cooked
1/4 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced
1/4 cup cucumber or celery, chopped
1/4 cup sliced olives
1 tbsp green onions
1 tbsp feta cheese or cubed marble cheese
1 tbsp of light Italian dressing or light ranch dressing
Add veggies, then cook pasta and mix in bowl or togo container, top with cheese and dressing
Snack: Healthy veggie nachos
15 multigrain tortilla chips (or whole wheat chips, black bean chips or flax seed chips)
2 tbsp of mild or medium salsa
1 handful shredded Mexican blend cheese
Assorted toppings (chopped jalapenos, tomatoes, red onion, green onions etc...)
Sprinkle chips with salsa, cheese and microwave for 60-90 seconds until cheese melts
Add toppings.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.