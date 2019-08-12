17-year-old charged with murder in connection with shooting death in Aiken County

By WIS News 10 Staff | August 12, 2019 at 5:24 PM EDT - Updated August 12 at 5:26 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials in Aiken have taken a 17-year-old into custody in connection with a deadly shooting that took place on Laurens Street on Saturday.

Dae’Kwon Simmons has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. He has been charged in connection with the death of 42-year-old Larry Swearingen.

Simmons, who surrendered himself to Aiken Public Safety officers on Monday afternoon, is now being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.

