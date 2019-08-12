SAFE Lexington helps prepare students for a safe back-to-school

“We all learned them [the laws] a while ago, but a lot of times what we see out on the roads and what kind of becomes habit is not necessarily what’s the right thing or the best thing,” Bridgett Winston, SAFE Lexington member, said. “We hope people will be a reminder to be courteous and friendly as they’re driving as they are cycling, walking or running. You know our motto is our streets are for everyone and just to remember that we’re all out there and we all want to get where we’re going safely.”