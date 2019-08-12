First Alert: Extreme Heat for the Workweek

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
Above normal temperatures will continue as we move through the beginning of the workweek.
It is important to note that the average temperature for this time of year is 91° and that we are going on the second week of above normal temperatures. That may not seem significant, but think about it, the air temperature is 5 to 7° above the average, and the humidity adds another 4 to 5° to the way it feels outside. That gives us temperatures that feel about 10° above our average of 91°.
Headlines
-Heat and humidity will continue
-Heat index values will feel like the triple digits for most of the work week
-Rain chances will remain low until Wednesday when I front cross the area
There are some changes brewing, a cold front will push closer over the next few days. A cold front will cross the area late Wednesday into early Thursday.
The frontal passage will bring a few additional showers and storms to the area but the most significant change will come from the temperatures. We are expecting a 5 to 8° temperature drop from Wednesday to Thursday. We are starting the week in the upper 90s and we will in the week in the lower 90s and a few upper 80s.
