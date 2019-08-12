Firefighter arrested by Lexington Co. deputies, charged with domestic violence

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County firefighter has been arrested and charged with domestic violence on Sunday night, according to officials.
Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department took 32-year-old Christopher Hinson into custody after a woman at his apartment told authorities Hinson pushed her into a wall. The woman told officials she fell and lost consciousness after being pushed into the wall.
Hinson told authorities the woman tripped and fell down stairs inside his apartment, according to the incident report. He also told deputies he didn’t try to catch her as she fell.
The woman was taken to receive medical attention.
Hinson has been charged with third-degree domestic violence, according to officials, and he is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
