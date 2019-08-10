Man known for face covered with tattoos in mugshots convicted of 2017 double murder in Louisiana

William Bottoms Jr. was convicted on two counts of second degree murder for the deaths of Muhammad Hussain, 29, and Dedrick Williams, 23. Both were found in a vehicle abandoned in a field on June 1, 2017 by deputies with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office. Detectives said the two had been found shot several times in the head. Their bodies were covered with a blanket and left in the back seat of the car.