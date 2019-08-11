CPD investigating overnight shootings on Harden Street and Lester Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investing two separate overnight shooting that took place on Harden Steet and Lester Drive.
The first shooting occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Harden Street.
Officers with the Five Points Team were conducting foot patrol and dispersing a crowd that had gathered near the Chick-fil-A when two gunshots were heard.
While this was occurring, officers received a ShotSpotter alert at a parking lot near Pine Street.
While circulating the area, officers found a 17-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the leg in front of the Chick-fil-A.
Officers rendered first aid to the victim by applying a department-issued tourniquet to the wound before EMS arrived.
The girl has been treated and released from an area hospital.
ShotSpotter ballistic evidence had led officers to believe the female was not the intended target but rather an innocent victim of the random shooting.
The second shooting occurred shortly before 2 a.m. on the 4000 block of Lester Drive.
Upon arrival, CPD found a 36-year-old man with a life-threatening injury to his upper body.
Officers rendered first aid to the victim before EMS arrived
to take him to a local hospital.
Ballistic evidence was recovered from the scene and will be processed.
Citizens with information about either shooting incident you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.