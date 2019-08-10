Water quality advisory issued for downtown Columbia communities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water has issued a water quality notification after several customers reported brown water coming from their faucets this morning.
In a release, Columbia Water said the issue was caused by a power interruption overnight which led to a fluctuation in finished water pressure leaving the Canal Water Treatment Plant.
This pressure fluctuation may have created a temporary discoloration of the water.
Customers mainly effected live in downtown communities such as Forest Acres, Earlewood, Rosewood, and Shandon.
Columbia Water stated that the water is safe to drink, however, distribution crews will be flushing the potentially affected areas to ensure the water is clear.
Customers experiencing any discoloration or water quality issues are encouraged to call the City of Columbia Customer Care Center at (803)-545-3300.
