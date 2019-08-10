Recap of what we know on the tragic death of Sharee Bradly, and search efforts of Nevaeh Adams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been six days, and officials still do not know where five-year-old Nevaeh Adams is.
Her mother, Sharee Bradley’s body was found inside their Sumter apartment on Monday.
Sumter Police say they’ve made this case their priority since day one, searching extensively, but still no sign of Nevaeh.
Daunte Johnson, the man charged in Sharee’s death remains behind bars.
He was taken into custody Monday night, hours after Sharee’s body was found.
Sumter police say he told them he killed her, and her daughter.
Elijah Nelson, Nevaeh’s grandfather said, “five-years-old. If you’re a parent, and you have a five-year-old, just close your eyes for a minute and imagine that.”
The family, still shaken to the core, after learning Nevaeh Adams went missing Monday after her mother, Sharee Bradley was found dead inside their apartment.
“My daughter, Sharee, was a kind sweet hearted daughter and she didn’t deserve to die like this,” Melissa Nelson, Sharee’s mother said.
According to the incident report, Sharee’s son came into their apartment leasing office on Monday, saying he found his mother laying on the floor of their living room, not breathing and unresponsive.
Garryl Deas, a family friend and attorney said, “given what these children have experienced, what they’ve encountered, or possibly even may have witnessed-they can’t get enough support right now from this community.”
The suspect, Daunte Johnson, who according to the incident report had been in a relationship with Sharee, was found on Poulas street, where he ran from officers. He was then apprehended on Susie Rembert Street, which is just across from Sharee’s apartment complex.
Neveah’s father, Dupray Adams told WIS on Thursday he found a way to forgive Johnson. “I forgive you bruh. I know him, I talk to him, I forgive you, man. You just want your daughter back? I just want her home.”
As the family found closure on Sharee, they continue to hold onto what could be left, her 5-year-old daughter Nevaeh Adams.
“Right now we feel that she is still alive, and she’s so alone right now,” Elijah Nelson said. “We just wish that it could just end, and Nevaeh could come home.”
The family says they are working on setting up funeral arrangements for Sharee.
Sumter Police says they can not share any additional information on the case.
According to the family’s attorney, Sharee’s two other children are 3 and 13 years old; both are Neveah’s brothers.
The attorney says they are surrounded by loving family members and friends as this tragedy continues to unfold.
They also told WIS they’re waiting on forensic results to come back from testing at the state level before the family can get some more details regarding what exactly happened in Bradley’s apartment.
The coroner on Thursday said preliminary autopsy reports for Sharee show her cause of death as blunt force sharp trauma to the head and neck areas.
