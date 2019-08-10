KCSO arrest man connected to $500k worth of stolen vehicles

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with $500k worth of stolen vehicles.
Mark Alan Warnock was arrested last night following the recovery of vehicles on Spring Hill Road in Camden.
Investigators believe this illegal operation has been up a running for several months.
KCSO is currently recovering more stolen vehicles from other locations.
Officials are asking the community to contact the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at @ 803-425-1512 if you have recently purchased anything from Mark Warnock, his family, his friends, or his construction company.
Officers will be able to verify if your purchase was stolen. The deal you got from them may have seemed “too good to be true” for a reason.
You could be charged for being in possession of stolen property or selling stolen property.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.