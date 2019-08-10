Family of missing 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams leaning on love and faith amidst tragedy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The recovery efforts for 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams continued in Sumter Friday.
Police began searching for the little girl after her mother was found dead in their apartment after suffering multiple sharp blunt force injuries to the head and neck.
Daunte Johnson, 28, confessed to killing the mother and child, but there’s still been no sign of Nevaeh.
Garryl Deas is attorney and family friend that’s been speaking out for Nevaeh’s family, and he said she has two siblings; one that’s three years old, and another that’s 13 years old. Deas said everyone close to them is trying to make sure they’re receiving as much love as possible.
“They lost a mother,” he said. “That’s a tragic situation for any young child. They’re doing as well as can be expected, but again, they just suffered the unspeakable loss of their mother. They have the love and support around them. Given what these children have experienced, what they’ve encountered, or possibly even may have witnessed, they can’t get enough support right now from this community.”
Deas said a loving community is exactly what the family needs right now. Prayers, search efforts, and support.
“I call for all of Sumter, and all of the surrounding areas, to come forward and support this family and uplift them with their prayers, because that’s what they need.”
