CPD in search of missing 91-year-old man who needs daily medication

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is now searching for 91-year-old Joseph Murray.
Officials said Murray was last seen at Heartland Columbia located on Forest Drive where he was receiving medical treatment.
Members of Murray’s family are concerned since Murray needs medication daily.
If you have any informaton about Murray’s whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
