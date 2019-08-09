41-year-old man charged with murder in connection with 2018 shooting death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police have arrested Kenneth Feaster for the murder of a woman that happened in 2018.
Officials said Feaster, 41, is accused of shooting a 50-year-old woman identified as Angela Young at a home on the 3000 block of Calk Street on December 9, 2019.
A citizen found her body and called 911.
Investigators later determined Feaster and Young appeared to be acquaintances and were arguing moments before the shooting occurred.
Feaster was arrested today and has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.
Feaster is currently housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. He was previously chagred with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for an unrelated case with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
