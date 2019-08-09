Upstate school superintendent, recent high school graduate killed in head-on crash

CHESTER, S.C. (WIS) - An Upstate school district superintendent and a recent high school graduate who was set to play football at Newberry College died Thursday night in a head-on crash.
Betty Jo Hall was the Abbeville County School District superintendent.
Savion Zyire White, 18, was going to play football at Newberry College this fall, according to athletic officials. He recently graduated from South Point High School.
Both were killed in the crash Thursday night in Chester County, according to the Chester County coroner.
Hall's husband, Wally, the assistant superintendent of Greenwood School District 52, was injured and taken to a hospital.
Highway Patrol troopers said Wally Hall was driving on a 2012 Dodge Durango SUV north on Highway 72 in Chester County.
They said White was driving a 2003 Chevrolet SUV traveling south and crossed the centerline. Troopers said the Chevy collided with the Durango head-on.
All three people in the vehicles were wearing seat belts, troopers said.
Greenwood School District 52 released the following statement:
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of Drs. Betty Jo and Wally Hall and their respective school families, Abbeville County and McCormick County School Districts. Wally and Betty Jo dedicated their lives to improving their respective school districts and community. Wally did an outstanding job as principal and assistant superintendent while working for Greenwood School District 52. We are praying for a full recovery for Wally. Betty Jo benefited school districts across the State of South Carolina with her knowledge, expertise, and willingness to assist any school district in need. She will be truly missed."
The Newberry Director of Athletic Communications, Randall Stewart, released this statement.
"It is with great sadness that the Newberry College Athletic Department announces the loss of Savion White, a member of the Wolves' football program. White passed away on Thursday evening, Aug. 8. He was an incoming freshman on the football team and had spent the summer participating in team weightlifting programs and taking summer classes."
"Savion was an outstanding young man," said head coach Todd Knight. "He had a bright future ahead of him here. It's a tragedy that it was cut short. In the short amount of time he was here with us it was easy to tell that people thought a lot of him. Everybody loved the kid.""We are deeply saddened by Savion's passing," added President Maurice Scherrens. "His was a life full of opportunity that ended far too soon. He will always be a member of our Newberry family."White had had a standout career at Rock Hill's South Pointe High School. He was named to the All-State team in 2018 and was twice selected to All-Region teams."Savion was a great athlete but an even better person," said Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Stephen Flynn, who led White's recruitment. "He was an excellent student, he worked hard, and his smile could light up a room."
The Abbeville County School District posted the following on Facebook:
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.