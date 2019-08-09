Suspect sought after armed robbery of Irmo convenience store

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Irmo Police Department are now investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday morning.
uthorities said a man entered a Circle K convenience store located on the 7400 block of St. Andrews Road at about 1:40 a.m. with a silver and purple handgun. Once inside, he demanded cash from the register. He left the store with an undiclosed amount of cash.
No one was injured during the robbery.
Officials said the suspect is a black male who had his face covered and wore all black clothing including a black hoodie.
If you have any information about this robbery, please contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
