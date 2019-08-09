Stay cool, Midlands: Dominion Energy says there are things to do if your bill skyrocketed this month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Did you open your monthly energy bill to find an additional $50-$100 charge?
Dominion Energy said rates haven’t gone up, but weather impacts customer usage. Simply put, that means your system is working overtime to account for the heat. Dominion is offering some tips for customers to help soften the impact of hot weather on your electric bills.
- Manage your thermostat: Set your thermostat at or above 78 degrees. Yes, it might feel a little warm, but according to Dominion, every degree lower can significantly increase your cooling costs. Also – make sure your ceiling fan is blowing air downward. By raising your thermostat two degrees and using your fan, you could lower your cot by up to 14% over the cooling season.
- Service your HVAC system: Check your filters monthly and change them when they’re dirty! You should also have it serviced annually by a professional. Make sure you’re also checking your ductwork for leaks and tears.
- Caulk, seal and weather-strip: Check all of the seams, cracks, and openings in your exterior doors and windows to protect your home. Dominion also said you should keep your attic insulation to a minimum of R-38 (12-14 inches) if you haven’t already.
There are also some programs you should know about that can help you save energy and money. If you install a new Energy Star-qualified central air conditioner and heat pump in your home, you could receive up to $500 in rebates. Also, by getting rid of secondary refrigerators and freezers through the Dominion Appliance Recycling Program, you could get $50 cash back. Pickup is free and you could also save on your annual bill by doing that, too.
