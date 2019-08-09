Stay cool, Midlands: Dominion Energy says there are things to do if your bill skyrocketed this month

There are also some programs you should know about that can help you save energy and money. If you install a new Energy Star-qualified central air conditioner and heat pump in your home, you could receive up to $500 in rebates. Also, by getting rid of secondary refrigerators and freezers through the Dominion Appliance Recycling Program, you could get $50 cash back. Pickup is free and you could also save on your annual bill by doing that, too.