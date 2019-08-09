Second student expelled following threat to ‘shoot up’ Cardinal Newman School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A second person has now been expelled from Cardinal Newman School following threats that were made against the school.
During a town hall meeting held at the school on Thursday, Principal Robert Loia made the announcement less than one week after a student was arrested for threatening to "shoot up the school."
Officials, however, did not confirm what the second student did to be expelled, but they did confirm the expulsion is connected with the investigation.
“I’m confident in that the right decisions have been made to move forward in that expulsion, as well as to investigate further the other students,” Terri Wright, a parent, said. “That makes me feel a little bit better about my decision to let me daughter attend Cardinal Newman for this academic year.”
Hundreds of parents and community members gathered in the gymnasium of Cardinal Newman seeking answers from Principal Robert Loia.
Things were tense as parents confronted Loia on the school's response to the threats and its failure to take more than two weeks to inform parents.
Many parents said they wanted to hear that further disciplinary action was going to be taken against the students in the group message who failed to report the threatening texts. Parents also said they wanted answers as to why the student was allowed to withdraw rather than facing expulsion.
Loia announced in the first minutes of his speech that a second student has been expelled as part of the investigation into the racist videos and threatening texts.
He said that the investigation is still ongoing but further disciplinary actions are on the table for the group of students who were aware of the videos and failed to report the threats.
“The other students what disciplinary action did they receive?” Joann Thompson said. “It kind of frustrated me a little bit because they never fully answered and I understand they can’t because of the ages and the privacy, they want to respect the privacy of the students but it does concern me just a little bit.”
On the criticism that the former student was allowed to withdraw before facing expulsion, Loia said the school made an adjustment and quote "as of this moment, his record does show that he is expelled"
He said that in his experience, it is common practice to allow students to withdraw rather than facing expulsion, however, in this situation the school revised their prior decision to allow the student to withdraw.
“I was very concerned because the student was allowed to withdraw and when you are allowed to withdraw you are allowed to transfer into another school and no one ever knows why you transferred,” Thompson said.
Loia also announced plans to increase security and training at the school including active shooter training for staff, diversity training, a diverse speaker series and counseling for students.
Further, Loia said that their investigation has led them to believe that the person who shot the videos of the former-student was not a cardinal Newman student. However, he did not make any further comment on who that third person may be.
Parents said they also want to see a more diverse staff at Cardinal Newman moving forward.
“As an educator myself I certainly would like for my child to have someone the classroom who looks like her and that has been an on-going issue for many many years at cardinal Newman so I hope in the near future we see more teachers of color in the classroom.”
Loia said increasing diversity in hiring is a priority moving forward.
