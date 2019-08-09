SC Sen. Scott will not run again after 2022 race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF) - South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott said if he runs for reelection in 2022 and wins, he will not seek another term.
Sen. Scott said he has no interest in running for any political office again after 2022.
In three years, he will be up for reelection.
Sen. Scott made an early campaign promise in 2014 that he only wanted to fill the final two years of former Sen. Jim DeMint’s term, and then to serve two full six year-terms, if the people of South Carolina reelect him.
Copyright 2019 WYFF. All rights reserved.