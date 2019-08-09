Richland Co. deputies search for man involved with robbery of Two Notch Road restaurant

According to officials, a man forced his way into Zaxby’s located on the 9800 block of Two Notch Road on July 31. The restaurant manager told investigators, as she was leaving for the night, she was approached by a man with a handgun and forced back inside the building. The man walked the woman to the manager’s office and forced her to open the safe. After the safe was opened, the man stole the money bag and a box sitting on the counter before leaving.