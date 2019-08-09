Richland Co. deputies search for man involved with robbery of Two Notch Road restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a man who robbed a restaurant on Two Notch Road in July.
According to officials, a man forced his way into Zaxby’s located on the 9800 block of Two Notch Road on July 31. The restaurant manager told investigators, as she was leaving for the night, she was approached by a man with a handgun and forced back inside the building. The man walked the woman to the manager’s office and forced her to open the safe. After the safe was opened, the man stole the money bag and a box sitting on the counter before leaving.
Officials said the man was wearing a black hoodie and black pants with a blue bandana over his face.
Anyone with information regarding this robbery is urged to contact Crimestoppers contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
