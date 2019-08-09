RCSD: Investigation underway after 3 people injured in shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday night just off Broad River Road.
Officials said three people were injured during an incident that took place at the 100 block of Forestview Circle.
Each victim has been taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment. The victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.
Deputies have not made any arrests at this point, but they said they are looking for a suspect. However, a description of the suspect has not been released.
If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
