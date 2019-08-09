1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting off Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A person has died from injuries suffered during a shooting late Thursday night in Columbia.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it happened in the 100 block of Forestview Circle, just off Broad River Road near Harbison Boulevard. That’s just a couple of miles from Irmo.
Officials said three people were injured in the shooting.
Each victim was rushed to a local hospital to receive medical treatment.
Friday around 2:45 p.m., police announced one of the victims died. That person has not been identified.
The other two victims remain in the hospital.
Deputies have not made any arrests at this point, but said they are looking for a person of interest.
Police believe there are witnesses to the shooting.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.