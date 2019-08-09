Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office investing shooting in Camden home

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred at the 700 block of Maggie Avenue in Camden around 4:15 a.m. Friday.
A lady was in her home with her boyfriend and several children when her ex-boyfriend came to her residence and attempting to break in. The lady called 911 alerting dispatch of the situation as well as letting dispatch know she had an order of protection against her ex-boyfriend.
The first deputy from KCSO deputy arrived within 2 minutes but the ex-boyfriend had already left the area. A short time later the ex-boyfriend went back to the home, forced his way in and was then shot by the current boyfriend inside the home.
KCSO, Highway Patrol and Camden Police Department responded. The ex-boyfriend left the home and was located by a KCSO deputy who immediately called for EMS. The ex-boyfriend was transported to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
The ex-boyfriend was later identified as Qurbbit Lewis Jones, 34, of Columbia and is in custody. He is being charged with burglary in the first degree and violation of an order of protection.
At this time, the current boyfriend, who has a valid concealed weapon permit, will not be charged with anything relating to this incident.
Officials believe the incident indicates a “Stand Your Ground” justified shooting.
