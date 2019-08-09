Kershaw County School Board member accused of letting minors drink at his home

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A member of the Kershaw County School Board is accused of allowing underage people to party and drink alcohol at his home.
Donald Copley let the party happen July 5, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said when they arrived at Copley’s house they saw “numerous beer cans” on the front lawn.
In the backyard, deputies said they found a “large number of teenagers," along with trash cans full of empty beer cans and liquor bottles with more littered on the ground around a pool.
When police found Copley inside the home, he said he knew there was a gathering but didn’t know at first the teens were drinking.
Copley told deputies when he came downstairs to find the minors drinking, he told them they couldn’t leave without a ride.
He was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Copley is due in court Sept. 17.
