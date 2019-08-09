‘God rest her soul’: Family, friends remember Sumter native Sharee Bradley

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - As day five of the search continues for Nevaeh Adams, WIS is learning more about Nevaeh’s family and the ties they shared with the Sumter community.
Nevaeh’s mother, Sharee Bradley, lived in Sumter since she was born, according to family.
“This is where it all started,” Elijah Nelson, Bradley’s stepfather, said as he stood outside his yellow home on Carver Street. “It’s a family home that loved Sharee. Sharee was the baby of this home.”
It’s the home Sharee grew up and played in, alongside her two brothers and loving parents.
“I’ve been in Sharee’s life since she was about 11 years old. That makes me her father,” Nelson said. “She was a fun, loving person. She loved laughing and she loved being happy.”
Loved ones describe Sharee as the jokester of the family, a mother of three who loved her kids dearly and most of all, a woman of God.
“I met Sharee on Sunday, July 28. She joined our church," Deacon Stanley Barrett, with Trinity Missionary Baptist Church in Sumter, said. "She wanted to become active in the church and ministry.”
That was just a few weeks before police found her dead inside her Lantana apartment, her daughter nowhere to be found.
“The feeling of shock, disturbed emotionally, disturbed mentally, it was a feeling at the bottom of your stomach that -- don’t let this be true. This is not possible,” Barrett said.
The coroner said preliminary autopsy reports show her cause of death as blunt force sharp trauma to the head and neck areas. That means she was stabbed to death.
“God rest her soul, may her soul rest in peace,” Nelson said.
- Coroner releases cause of death for S.C. mother, 5-year-old remains missing
- ’He would have murdered me and my child’: Ex-girlfriend of accused SC killer describes years of abuse
- ‘God is going to bring you back to us’: Family of Nevaeh Adams holds onto hope she could still be alive
- Bond denied for S.C. man accused of woman’s murder, child’s disappearance
- Father of missing 5-year-old Sumter girl speaks for first time since her disappearance
As the family finds closure on Sharee’s death, they continue to hold onto what could be left -- her 5-year-old daughter Nevaeh.
“Right now we feel that she is still alive, and she’s so alone right now," Nelson said. “And we just wish that it could just end and Nevaeh could come home.”
Barrett said he and a few others from the church are working on setting up a prayer vigil for Sharee and Neveah in the future.
As for where the search for Nevaeh stands on day five, Sumter Police told WIS they cannot release any additional information.
Police have assured WIS from the beginning that this case is their number one priority.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.