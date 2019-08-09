First Alert Forecast: Weekend Heat and Humidity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
Our dry and hot forecast is also a mostly quiet forecast. The 90s will feel like the triple-digits over the weekend.
Our weather pattern will continue to support extremely high temperatures because a ridge of high-pressure is over the Gulf of Mexico.
This ridge is slowing down tropical development in the Gulf and it is also ushering in southwesterly winds into the state of South Carolina. Usually southwesterly wind comes with extreme heat but slightly lower humidity values, and that is what we have experienced in this area for the last few days.
You may have noticed that the temperatures have been in the upper 90s but the humidity has been slightly lower, so we have felt the heat but it has not been as sticky.
Headlines
-Extreme heat will continue into the weekend.
-Heat index values will continue to climb to the triple digits for the weekend.
-A front will drop down from the south and increase rain chances Saturday and Sunday.
A weather pattern change is expected in the next few days as a cold front begins to drop down from the north, the front will bring additional moisture and that means we will feel an increase in the humidity and an increase in the opportunity for afternoon showers and storms.
The front will move slowly so there will be several days that we will track the frontal passage before he moves off the coast by the middle of next week.
