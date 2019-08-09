First Alert Forecast: Hang On For A Hot Summer Weekend

Hot Summer Weekend On The Way!
Today really is a Fry-day! Get ready to sizzle! Hot and dry today with Highs in the Upper 90s! In fact, we’ll hang on to the heat through the weekend. Het Index will be between 101-103 degrees. Isolated thunderstorms will return by Saturday, however the rain chance is 20%
This is not a big heat wave…just a stretch of above normal temperatures. We’ll start to see a cool down and a better chance of rain by Wednesday with a cold front that will come into the state and stall over us. Until then…prepare for the heat!
Weather Highlights:
- HOT! Daytime Highs in the Middle to Upper 90s Today through the Weekend.
- Heat Index of 101 – 103 Degrees
- Isolated storms Saturday and Sunday
Forecast:
Today: : Sunny. HOT! Highs Upper 90s. Heat Index 102
Tonight: Clear and warm. Lows Middle 70s
Saturday and Sunday: Sunny, HOT. Highs Middle to Upper 90s Heat Index 100-103
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.