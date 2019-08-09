CPD: Son of 77-year-old homicide victim taken into custody

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -An 18-year-old who was wanted for questioning in connection with his father’s shooting death is now behind bars.
According to online records, Devin Rowe is being held in the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center on burglary and petty larceny charges. Columbia Police were looking for Rowe after his father, Alphonso Rowe was found shot outside a home on Putnam Road Wednesday morning.
The father later died at the hospital.
At the time police said Devin was also wanted on separate warrants in connection with a July burglary at a North Beltline Boulevard home. He has not been named a suspect or charged in his father’s death.
Police were looking to talk to Devin saying he likely had information that could help with the investigation.
