Celebrating Mary King’s career at WIS

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mary King anchored her last Sunrise newscast Friday morning. She will be continuing her broadcast career at WBTV in the Queen City.
Mary King is an award-winning journalist who co-anchored WIS Sunrise weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Mary has been reporting for WIS-TV since moving to Columbia in 2011.
In her time at WIS, Mary has anchored continuous coverage of several stories that made national headlines including South Carolina’s 1,000-year flood, the deadly attack on nine parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, the procession and funeral for Senator Clementa Pinckney and the removal of the Confederate flag from State House grounds.
While these stories were without a doubt some of the most difficult to cover, Mary says she is constantly inspired by the way South Carolinians come together in the face of tragedy.
Mary is married to her best friend, Curtis and they welcomed their first child, Jaxon, in the summer of 2018. Mary is extremely grateful for such a supportive family who has always encouraged her to follow her dreams. She thanks God for her blessings she considers too numerous to count.
