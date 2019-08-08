State official: Student accused of threatening to shoot up Cardinal Newman will not face charges for racist language

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former student of a Columbia high school whose videos have drawn national controversy currently faces just one charge related to threatening a school, the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office confirmed.
The juvenile withdrew from Cardinal Newman when the school discovered two racially-charged videos that appeared to show the student shooting at targets and referring to them as African Americans, then later threatening to “shoot up” the school, the principal told parents in a letter.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested the 16-year-old on July 17.
Thursday, more than three weeks after deputies took the juvenile into custody, WIS is learning more about what charges the student faces.
The juvenile will not face any charges for the racist rhetoric in the videos, Deputy Solicitor April Sampson confirmed. She said that is because South Carolina does not have a hate crime law.
The suspect will face one count of school threats, Sampson said.
While it’s possible for more charges to be added in the case as prosecutors review evidence, Sampson would not reveal the current status of the case.
Some members of the public have speculated that charges against the student have been lessened since the initial arrest, but the solicitor’s office would not comment on that.
While the juvenile was arrested July 17, police did not announce the arrest until Aug. 2. The school did not share news of the threats with parents until Aug. 4.
The delay in information is just one factor that has inspired anger from the school community and residents of Columbia.
Many Cardinal Newman parents have demanded answers from school officials as to why they waited to tell the community about the threats.
NOTE: WIS originally reported the child was expelled, but the school later clarified the student was allowed to withdraw. WIS will not share the juvenile’s name or image unless the child faces charges in adult court in the future.
