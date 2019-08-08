Search for missing 5-year-old S.C. girl continues after body not found during fourth day

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The search for 5-year-old Neveah Adams is continuing as it’s now been four days since her mother, Sharee Bradley, was found dead in their Sumter apartment.
Sumter Police said a family member found her body inside of Lantana Apartments on Monday afternoon.
On Wednesday, the man charged in Sharee's death, Daunte Johnson, appeared before a judge, where his bond was denied. During that appearance, Johnson told the judge he didn't do it.
Police said, when they took Johnson into custody Monday, he told them he not only killed Sharee but her daughter was well.
Sumter Police said the case remains an active investigation and the details of where they stand in the case cannot be released at this time, which includes search efforts.
On Wednesday, police were retracing their steps at the apartment complex where Sharee and Neveah lived as well as areas near the complex. Police said they did not recover a body.
Officials are still calling this search a recovery effort because they do not believe Nevaeh is still alive. However, investigators are looking at every possibility, saying detectives have been working day and night, evaluating all possible evidence.
After several viewers wrote into WIS asking if police believe this could be a human trafficking case, officials with the Sumter Police Department said "there is no indication that would be the case.”
In Tuesday’s press conference, Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark said his investigators were sifting through 230 tons of trash between the Richland County and Sumter County landfills.
They said Daunte Johnson, the suspect in this case, told them he killed the 5-year-old and put her in a city dumpster, but by the time police got to that dumpster, it had been emptied.
Police said investigators sifted through all of the trash Tuesday that, based on their investigation, would have been taken from the city to the landfill. However, they said Nevaeh's body did not turn up.
Sumter Police were not at the landfills Wednesday or Thursday. At this point, they said they aren’t sure when they will return, but they could at a moment’s notice if the investigation turns back that way.
Daunte Johnson’s bond was denied Wednesday afternoon. He will remain in jail until his next court date, which is September 6.
