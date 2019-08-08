S.C. student accused of threatening to shoot up school charged, but not for racially-charged viral videos

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former student of a Columbia high school whose videos have drawn national controversy currently faces just one misdemeanor charge related to threatening a school, the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office confirmed.
And that charge is not at all related to the videos that have since gone viral.
The juvenile withdrew from the private Catholic school, Cardinal Newman, when the school discovered two racially-charged videos that appeared to show the student shooting at targets and referring to them as African Americans, then later threatening to “shoot up” the school, the principal told parents in a letter.
Police said at least one of the videos the student is accused of making was dated May 2019. The school said it wasn’t until July that someone reported the videos.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested the 16-year-old on July 17 following a text message police said the student sent with the school threat.
Thursday, more than three weeks after deputies took the juvenile into custody, WIS is learning more about what charges the student faces.
The juvenile will not face any charges for the racist rhetoric in the videos, Deputy Solicitor April Sampson confirmed. She said that is because South Carolina does not have a hate crime law.
The suspect will face one count of school threats, Sampson said.
During a press conference Thursday, Sheriff Leon Lott confirmed that charge is a misdemeanor.
As a father of a 16-year-old himself, Lott said when he saw the videos he was disgusted. But he also said his hands are tied when it comes to charging the juvenile with any other crimes.
He called for politicians to enact a hate crime law in South Carolina.
“As shocking and disturbing as the videos are, there’s no state law against those videos and what people have seen in those videos,” Lott said.
While it’s possible for more charges to be added in the case as prosecutors review evidence, Sampson would not reveal the current status of the case.
Some members of the public have speculated that charges against the student have been lessened since the initial arrest, but the solicitor’s office would not comment on that.
While the juvenile was arrested July 17, police did not announce the arrest until Aug. 2. The school did not share news of the threats with parents until Aug. 4.
The delay in information is just one factor that has inspired anger from the school community and residents of Columbia.
Many Cardinal Newman parents have demanded answers from school officials as to why they waited to tell the community about the threats.
Thursday at 7 p.m. there will be a town hall at the school to address parents’ concerns.
The principal of Cardinal Newman sent a letter to parents assuring them leaders from the school and representatives from RCSD would be there to answer questions.
However, RCSD said because they held a press conference earlier in the day Thursday, they would not answer questions at the town hall.
The letter from the principal reads as follows:
NOTE: WIS originally reported the child was expelled, but the school later clarified the student was allowed to withdraw. WIS will not share the juvenile’s name or image unless the child faces charges in adult court in the future.
