Richland Two school kicks of the school year with parody of hit ‘Old Town Road’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Each year, schools in Richland Two come up with creative ways to kick off the start of a new school year.
Often times videos are created, and students and the community get to see school administrators and staff relaxed and having a great time dancing, laughing and showing off their acting skills as they welcome students back to school.
Ridge View High School’s Old Town Road parody “Take My Horse” was written by their Assistant Principal Brandon Ross, student activities director Paige Fennell and former Ridge View student activities director Wendi Wimmer.
Local artist Justin Young is singing the lyrics. Principal Dr. Brenda Mack-Foxworth is seen in the opening of the video sharing with her administrative team the importance of engaging students, staff, and the community as they prepare for their 25th Anniversary.
According to Dr. Mack-Foxworth, using the current Billboard Number 1 song, ‘Old Town Road’, reflects the spirit of Ridge View and highlights their expectations for success in academics, arts, athletics, and activities.
The video takes viewers, and a horse, to several familiar locations in Northeast Columbia including The Summit residential neighborhood, Food Lion, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Sonic and Publix Super Market.
