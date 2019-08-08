RCSD to hold press conference concerning incident involving Cardinal Newman student

By WIS News 10 Staff | August 8, 2019 at 9:47 AM EDT - Updated August 8 at 9:47 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Sheriff Leon Lott will hold a news conference on Aug. 8 at 2 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Department located at 5623 Two Notch Road to address ongoing and lingering questions concerning the incident involving a Cardinal Newman student.

This comes after a student posted a video and made racist and threatening comments on July 13. That same student posted another video threatening to shoot up the school.

[ Parents seek answers from Cardinal Newman ]

The student was arrested and charged with making threats.

