RCSD to hold press conference concerning incident involving Cardinal Newman student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Sheriff Leon Lott will hold a news conference on Aug. 8 at 2 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Department located at 5623 Two Notch Road to address ongoing and lingering questions concerning the incident involving a Cardinal Newman student.
This comes after a student posted a video and made racist and threatening comments on July 13. That same student posted another video threatening to shoot up the school.
The student was arrested and charged with making threats.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.