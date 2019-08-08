Kershaw County deputies investigating house fire on Chestnut Ferry Road

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a suspicious house fire on 1300 block of Chestnut Ferry Road.
Shortly after 11 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call from a victim who stated that her house was on fire.
Camden Fire Department arrived at the scene and discovered a white wood sided home on fire.
After the fire was deemed under control, fire officials noted that there were multiple points of origin which seemed suspicious.
At the time of the fire, there was one person inside the home who escaped without serious injury.
Investigator secured a search warrant for the home and collected several samples that were sent off to SLED for analysis.
SLED received a forensic report that stated the cause of the fire has been determined to be arson.
If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at (803)-425-1512 or Crime Stoppers at 1-(888)-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.