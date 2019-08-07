Good Samaritans caught on camera picking up trash on side of Dayton highway while president’s visit closed roads

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - In the midst of the tragedy that struck Dayton and claimed the lives of nine people, a couple of good Samaritans sought to restore some hope to the area with a spur-of-the-moment, random act of kindness.
U.S. Route 35 was closed while President Donald Trump visited the mass shooting victims and first responders, leaving Kelsey Leen and her daughter Jayla stuck in traffic.
Rather than sit in their car, the mother and daughter got out and started picking up trash strung alongside the highway.
That good deed did not go unnoticed.
Brad Williams took a picture of them in action that his wife, Lauren Laengle Williams, shared on Facebook saying:
"There is a lot of sadness and anger in our city right now. But there is also a lot of good and light.
While 35 was closed for the President’s visit earlier, people took that time to get out of their cars and pick up trash along the highway. They inspired those around them to do the same.
This is Dayton. These are our people. #daytonstrong
{{Do not make this a political post. This has nothing to do with Trump, it’s meant to be a small bit of positivity in a dark week}}."
The post went viral just a couple hours after it was posted.
While she wasn’t doing it for social media, Leen said she hopes her actions inspire others to give back, too.
“Honestly, we were stuck in standstill traffic because the president was in town so I knew it was going to be stop and go traffic. I looked at my daughter and said ‘grab some bags from the back seat and let’s pick up some trash’ she was totally on board. In such a hard time in your city, doing a small act of kindness can go a long way. You see good and see the impact it has and it makes you want to do good too.”
