2 Georgia Southern football players arrested, suspended from team

The statement, in full, read: “Keeping with our student athlete code of conduct, Georgia Southern University has interimly suspended quarterback Shai Werts and defensive end Quan Griffin from all football-related operations after we received information that the two were recently arrested in separate incidents this week. Shai was arrested in Saluda, S.C. Wednesday during a traffic stop. It is our understanding he was charged with speeding misdemeanor possession of cocaine after some residue was discovered on the hood of the car. Quan was arrested yesterday in Baker Co., Fla. It is our understanding he was charged in conjunction with a domestic dispute. These suspensions are in place to protect Shai, Quan and the University and will allow us to gather more information."