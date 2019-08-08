First Alert Forecast: Summer Heat Will Stick Around!

Carolina Sunshine and HOT The Next Few Days
Hot and dry will be the theme the next few days. Dry High pressure will keep much of the rain away as temperatures will soar into the upper 90s. Heat Index the next several days will be at or just above 100 degrees.
Widespread rain does not look likely, as we’ll see only isolated late day storms at best.
Weather Highlights:
- HOT! Daytime Highs in the Middle to Upper 90s Today through the Weekend.
- Heat Index of 100 – 103 Degrees
Forecast:
Today: : Sunny. HOT! Highs Upper 90s. Heat Index 101
Tonight: Fai and warm. Lows Middle 70s
Friday: Sunny, HOT. Highs Upper 90s Heat Index 101
