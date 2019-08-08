Police: Driver failed to yield causing crash at busy Lexington intersection

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A crash involving several vehicles temporarily closed a busy Lexington intersection on Thursday afternoon.
It happened around 3:40 p.m. at North Lake Drive and Old Cherokee Road, Lexington Police said in a tweet. That’s just behind the Lexington Mall on Sunset Boulevard.
Police said it was a “significant wreck” and all lanes were affected by debris and the emergency response.
Around 4:15 p.m., police said the intersection reopened to traffic.
Officers also tweeted that a driver who was making a left turn failed to yield the right of way, which was part of what caused the crash.
Police have not shared any information on injuries at this time.
