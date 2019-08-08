CPD: Doctor accused of inappropriately touching 11-year-old patient

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A doctor faces assault charges for what he’s accused of doing to an 11-year-old boy in his care, police said.
David Randolph, 28, worked as a Senior Pediatric Resident at the medical center in Columbia on Richland Medical Park Drive, according to his arrest report.
Randolph is accused of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old boy’s private parts while caring for the child from May 20 to 25, 2019.
His arrest report said investigators discovered Randolph was performing a daily genital exam on the patient, but the child’s condition did not require such treatment.
Randolph was arrested by the Columbia Police Department’s Special Victim Unit and charged with assault and battery, second degree.
He’s in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center being held on a $50,000 bond.
The status of his employment was not shared in his arrest report.
