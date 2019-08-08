Coroner: Sumter mother stabbed to death; 5-year-old still missing

MISSING 5-YEAR-OLD UPDATE: Jenna Cisneros WISTV is in Sumter today following all the updates on the search for missing 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams, who has not been seen since her mother was found dead. Her family hopes she is still alive >> http://bit.ly/2ZI0q1R We'll bring you the latest tonight starting on WIS News at 4 p.m.